24/01/2018 - 15:14 GMT

Players Just Can’t Hide Under David Moyes – West Ham Coach On Training Ground Regime

 




West Ham's head of fitness Nick Davies has revealed that all the players in the team know that there is no hiding place when it comes to working under David Moyes.

The Hammers have staged a revival under the former Manchester United manager, with the side rising up to eleventh spot in the Premier League.




As a part of the process Moyes has asked for his players to put in more hard work in training, with the Scot demanding supreme fitness in order to feature in the team.

Davies on his part insists that the squad have responded well to the demands of their manager and have given their level best to raise the bar and pick the team up from the relegation zone.
 


“The work they have done with the coaching staff puts high demands on players and there is a high expectancy over what they want from them", Davies told his club's official website.  

“Certainly, the reaction I have seen has been overwhelmingly positive and, ultimately, professional people want to work hard, they want to be pushed and they want to develop.

“The manager’s ethos means there is no hiding place and they have to step up to the mark if they want to be part of his plans.

"That’s a nice, straightforward way to work.”

West Ham are currently placed eleventh in the league table with 26 points from 24 league matches, though the gap between themselves and relegation battlers Southampton is just four points, meaning Moyes will keep pushing his charges.
 