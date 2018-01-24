Real Betis Preparing Offer For Arsenal And Spurs Linked Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis are preparing an offer for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked Lucas Moura, it has been claimed.



The Paris Saint-German winger has been linked with making a move away from the club in the winter window, having fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.











Besides Arsenal and Spurs, Real Betis have been credited with showing interest in Lucas, who has managed just 79 minutes of action over seven appearances in all competitions this season.



And according to French daily Le Parisien, the Spanish club are preparing an offer of €18m plus bonuses, which could ultimately end up at €30m for Lucas.





Real Betis’ offer is also believed to include a sell-on clause, but PSG are holding out for €40m.

Los Verdiblancos were initially keen to sign Lucas on loan, but the Brazilian was not interested in the move as he wanted to fight for his place at PSG or join a top European club.



However, he asked his agent Nicolas Torcelli to evaluate Real Betis’ offer; Torcelli was invited by the club to watch their match against Barcelona last weekend.



Although Real Betis lost the contest 5-0, the atmosphere at the Benito Villamarin, and the club’s desire to sign Lucas impressed Torcelli.



It now remains to be seen if Real Betis manage to agree on a fee with PSG before the transfer window slams shut on 31st January.

