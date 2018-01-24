Revealed: Figures Of Aymeric Laporte’s Proposed Move To Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have committed to a huge outlay in terms of salary and a transfer fee for Athletic Bilbao defender Aymeric Laporte.



It emerged on Tuesday that Manchester City are set to trigger the defender’s €65m release clause and are plotting to snare him away from the Spanish club in the winter window.











Laporte has agreed to a move to the Etihad and it has been claimed that he has also reached an agreement over personal terms with Manchester City ahead of the transfer.



According to Basque daily El Correo, the defender has agreed a six-year contract worth a basic salary of €7m, with bonuses and targets which are set to increase every year.





Manchester City will be paying his release clause of €65m plus taxes and another €5m in a training compensation fee to get the deal over the line with Athletic Bilbao.

The total cost of the deal is expected to touch €150m at the end of the Laporte’s proposed six-year contract with Manchester City.



The Premier League leaders swiftly completed the negotiations after the club hierarchy gave their nod to the deal on Tuesday afternoon and had an agreement in place with Laporte by the evening.



The Frenchman rejected a move to the Etihad in 2016 but Pep Guardiola has finally managed to convince the defender to join him at Manchester City.

