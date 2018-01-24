Roma And Monaco Show Interest In West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma and Monaco are considering signing West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku during the January transfer window.



The left-back joined West Ham from Olympiacos in 2016 and has emerged as a key player at the London Stadium under David Moyes tutelage this season.











His performances have been noted by clubs across Europe and it has been claimed two continental outfits are considering snaring him away from West Ham this month.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Monaco are interested in taking the former Valenciennes defender back to France and even Roma are keen on signing him.





The Giallorossi are in talks to sign Aleix Vidal from Barcelona, but their sporting director Monchi is considering signing Masuaku from West Ham as an alternative, if Vidal does not arrive.

He is believed to be priced at €20m, but it remains to be seen whether West Ham are ready to sell a player who has been an integral part of their side this season.



Hammers boss Moyes is unlikely to appreciate losing a player who has close to two-and-a-half years left on his current deal with the club.

