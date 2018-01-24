Russian Giants Zenit Mock Leeds United Over New Badge

Follow @insidefutbol





Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg have mocked Leeds United's new badge.



The Yorkshire giants are dropping their current badge at the end of the season and switching to a new design, without the white rose and featuring instead the Leeds' salute.











The reaction to the new badge amongst fans has been largely negative, despite Leeds claiming to have consulted over 10,000 supporters over the change and conducted over six months of research.



Now Zenit have joined in on mocking the Whites and posted a photograph based on Leeds' new badge on Twitter, commenting: "Are we doing this right?"





Leeds have insisted that fans will learn to love the new badge and have so far shown no sign of dropping it.