Russian Giants Zenit Mock Leeds United Over New Badge

Russian giants Zenit St. Petersburg have mocked Leeds United's new badge.
The Yorkshire giants are dropping their current badge at the end of the season and switching to a new design, without the white rose and featuring instead the Leeds' salute.
The reaction to the new badge amongst fans has been largely negative, despite Leeds claiming to have consulted over 10,000 supporters over the change and conducted over six months of research.
Now Zenit have joined in on mocking the Whites and posted a photograph based on Leeds' new badge on Twitter, commenting: "Are we doing this right?"
Are we doing this right?
Leeds have insisted that fans will learn to love the new badge and have so far shown no sign of dropping it.
Leeds United Supporters' Trust revealed on Wednesday that they were not consulted during the design process.
The Supporters' Trust have vowed to ask their members what they feel about the change.
But pressure appears to be growing on Leeds to rethink their chosen badge design, which is due to kick in for next season.