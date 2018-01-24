XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2018 - 13:46 GMT

Shocked – Leeds United Star Stunned By New Club Badge

 




Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has let slip that the club's new badge has left him in a state of shock.

The Championship side are scrapping their current badge, which they have had for nearly 20 years, and replacing it with a new badge.




The new badge, which will come into effect from next season, shows a player performing the Leeds salute, while featuring the club name. The white rose is dropped.

Fans have been largely critical of a badge which the club say took over six months of research to come up with and involved over 10,000 supporters being consulted.
 


Leeds fans are not the only ones to be critical of the new badge, with Jansson indicating he is shocked.

The Swede, referring to the badge, wrote on Twitter: "In a condition of shock."

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will now do a rethink on a badge which is due to kick in later this year and which has not been well received by supporters.
 