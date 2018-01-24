Shocked – Leeds United Star Stunned By New Club Badge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has let slip that the club's new badge has left him in a state of shock.



The Championship side are scrapping their current badge, which they have had for nearly 20 years, and replacing it with a new badge.











The new badge, which will come into effect from next season, shows a player performing the Leeds salute, while featuring the club name. The white rose is dropped.



Fans have been largely critical of a badge which the club say took over six months of research to come up with and involved over 10,000 supporters being consulted.



Leeds fans are not the only ones to be critical of the new badge, with Jansson indicating he is shocked.