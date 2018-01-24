Shocked – Leeds United Star Stunned By New Club Badge

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has let slip that the club's new badge has left him in a state of shock.
The Championship side are scrapping their current badge, which they have had for nearly 20 years, and replacing it with a new badge.
The new badge, which will come into effect from next season, shows a player performing the Leeds salute, while featuring the club name. The white rose is dropped.
Fans have been largely critical of a badge which the club say took over six months of research to come up with and involved over 10,000 supporters being consulted.
📸 | Our new crest #MOT #LUFC— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2018
6 months of research
10,000 people consulted
Ready for the next 100 years
Watch video ➡️ https://t.co/rIIdL2Yz9F pic.twitter.com/pMrd3zTjCl
Leeds fans are not the only ones to be critical of the new badge, with Jansson indicating he is shocked.
The Swede, referring to the badge, wrote on Twitter: "In a condition of shock."
It remains to be seen whether Leeds will now do a rethink on a badge which is due to kick in later this year and which has not been well received by supporters.