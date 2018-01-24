XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/01/2018 - 18:49 GMT

Three New Boys Make Debuts – Rangers Team vs Aberdeen Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Aberdeen at Ibrox in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.

The Gers have been busy strengthening in the ongoing transfer window as boss Graeme Murty adds to his options and hopes will be high amongst fans that Rangers can record a third straight win over Aberdeen this season.




Murty remains without a clutch of players however as Bruno Alves, Lee Wallace, Ryan Jack, Graham Dorrans, Jordan Rossiter, Ross McCrorie and Kenny Miller are unavailable.

Rangers have Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back Murty picks the central defensive pair of Russell Martin and David Bates. Sean Goss slots into midfield with Jason Holt, while Jamie Murphy also plays. Josh Windass operates behind Alfredo Morelos.

If Murty needs to make changes at any point during the evening then he can look to his bench, where options include Jason Cummings and Niko Kranjcar.

 


Rangers Team vs Aberdeen

Foderingham, Tavernier, Martin, Bates, John, Holt, Goss, Murphy, Candeias, Windass, Morelos

Substitutes: Alnwick, Cummings, Herrera, Halliday, Hodson, Cardoso, Kranjcar
 