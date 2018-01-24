Tottenham Hotspur In Direct Talks With PSG, Accelerating Lucas Moura Efforts

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are engaged in direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain as they bid to sign winger Lucas Moura.



PSG are looking to offload Lucas in this month's transfer window and he has been linked with several clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Betis, while he has already rejected a lucrative proposal to move to China.











Tottenham want to add Lucas to Mauricio Pochettino's squad and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Spurs are now involved in direct negotiations with PSG as they bid to find an agreement.



Spurs had contact with PSG over Lucas earlier this month, but since the start of the week have accelerated their efforts to sign the winger.





The Premier League club have been keen on a loan deal with an option to buy, while PSG are looking to sell the Brazilian to bring in funds.