We Were Better Team – Arsenal Star Hails Win Over Chelsea As EFL Cup Final Spot Booked

Granit Xhaka believes that Arsenal were the better team in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium as they booked an EFL Cup final meeting with Manchester City next month.
The semi-final tie against the Blues was poised at 0-0 following the first leg at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea started well and Tiemoue Bakayoko found Pedro Rodriguez in the seventh minute, the Spaniard then feeding Eden Hazard, who fired his shot past David Ospina to make it 1-0 to the visitors.
Antonio Conte's men could not hold on to their advantage for long however and Arsenal were level just five minutes later when a Nacho Monreal header took a deflection off Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger to find the net.
Arsenal had much the better of the second half and scored the crucial goal on the hour mark through Xhaka.
The Swiss managed to get on the end of a ball which rebounded off Rudiger and slotted into the back of the net from close range.
Xhaka joked he does not often score from close range, while also insisting Arsenal deserved the win.
"We changed the system in the second half and we were the better team", Xhaka said on Sky Sports.
"I think it is only my second goal from inside the box for Arsenal", he added.
And fellow Arsenal star Jack Wilshere admitted that he feels the change in formation was needed, while praising the team spirit shown to grind out the win.
"The team effort in the second half was key when we knew he had to dig deep.
"We might have got a formation wrong in the first 25 minutes and they have good players in the middle who could take advantage."
Arsenal will now battle Manchester City for the first piece of silverware of the season.