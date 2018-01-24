We Were Better Team – Arsenal Star Hails Win Over Chelsea As EFL Cup Final Spot Booked

Follow @insidefutbol





Granit Xhaka believes that Arsenal were the better team in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium as they booked an EFL Cup final meeting with Manchester City next month.



The semi-final tie against the Blues was poised at 0-0 following the first leg at Stamford Bridge.











Chelsea started well and Tiemoue Bakayoko found Pedro Rodriguez in the seventh minute, the Spaniard then feeding Eden Hazard, who fired his shot past David Ospina to make it 1-0 to the visitors.



Antonio Conte's men could not hold on to their advantage for long however and Arsenal were level just five minutes later when a Nacho Monreal header took a deflection off Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger to find the net.





Arsenal had much the better of the second half and scored the crucial goal on the hour mark through Xhaka.