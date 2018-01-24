Yes, Rangers Stronger But We Can Do Job – Aberdeen Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean says although Rangers have made good signings this month, he is confident about his side attaining a positive result at Ibrox tonight.



The Gers have already brought in Sean Goss, Jamie Murphy, Jason Cummings and Russell Martin in the winter window and currently find themselves in third spot in the Scottish Premiership table with 40 points from 22 games, three behind second-placed Aberdeen.











And McLean, who admitted that Rangers will be stronger owing to their new signings, however insisted that he is certain about Aberdeen getting the job done at Ibrox.



“I do think we will be playing a stronger Rangers side”, he was quoted as saying by Aberdeen’s official site.





“I think they have made some good signings but in our changing room we have confidence in what we can do and the quality we have got.

“We feel we can get the job done.”



Aberdeen have already faced Rangers twice in the league in the present campaign, with the Light Blues winning both those contests.



Dons boss Derek McInnes was heavily linked with taking charge of Rangers after they sacked Pedro Caixinha in late October.



But McLean is of the opinion that the possibility of McInnes departing for Rangers did not affect Aberdeen’s performances in those games, with the midfielder explaining that his side are looking forward to putting it right against the Scottish giants this time around.



“We did not do ourselves justice in the two games against Rangers this season”, he continued.



“We know that. It was completely down to the players on the pitch. We take full responsibility for that.



“I honestly don’t think the speculation surrounding the manager affected the performances.



“We are the ones who can put it right and we have a chance to do that tomorrow.



“It will be a great game to be involved and it is one we are looking forward to after two disappointing results and performances against Rangers.”

