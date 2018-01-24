You’ll Learn To Love It, Leeds United MD Tells Supporters On New Badge

Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has told fans that they will "learn to love" the club's new badge as the side chalk up wins.
The Elland Road outfit are replacing their current badge, which they have sported for the past 20 years, with a new badge to kick in for the start of next season, which they hope will be in the Premier League.
The new badge drops the white rose, which the club feel is in use at other Yorkshire clubs and not exclusively Leeds', and contains a player doing the Leeds salute, something the Whites were desperate to incorporate.
But the change has not gone down well with fans and Leeds have been blasted by a number of angry supporters who are dismayed at the design of the new badge.
Kinnear however is happy with what the club have put together and believes that eventually the fans will accept it and learn to love it when it becomes associated with the side winning on the pitch.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Kinnear said about the focus of the new badge: "It’s what is known to all Leeds United fans as the ‘Leeds salute’.
"The ‘Leeds salute’ is something that has been with the club for decades – fans do it, players do it and it’s becomes a powerful symbol between the fans, the club and the players.
"We wanted to do something which was truly ownable by Leeds and although the people of Leeds are very proud to be from Yorkshire, the Yorkshire rose actually features on a lot of other club crests.
"So we thought, and the fans thought, that the ‘Leeds salute’ was truly ownable and something we could make famous.
"The consultation process has been a long one. In total we’ve spoken to over 10,000 fans and that’s been international fans, domestic fans, ex-players, members of our academy and their parents, and they have all really agreed with the sentiment to put the fans at the centre of our identity, to make Leeds stand out.
"What we do accept is when you make a change like this, you’re going to certainly divide fan opinion.
"Ultimately the badge of the team grows with a team and it’s something people get used to and learn to love as the team perform", the Leeds managing director added.
And Kinnear has insisted there are no plans to drop the badge as the club want it to be the one worn by Leeds when they win promotion back to the Premier League.
"We want this to be the badge the team wear in their first season back in the Premier League, and it’s going to be that journey that will help everyone adopt it", he said.