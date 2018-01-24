You’ll Learn To Love It, Leeds United MD Tells Supporters On New Badge

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has told fans that they will "learn to love" the club's new badge as the side chalk up wins.



The Elland Road outfit are replacing their current badge, which they have sported for the past 20 years, with a new badge to kick in for the start of next season, which they hope will be in the Premier League.











The new badge drops the white rose, which the club feel is in use at other Yorkshire clubs and not exclusively Leeds', and contains a player doing the Leeds salute, something the Whites were desperate to incorporate.



But the change has not gone down well with fans and Leeds have been blasted by a number of angry supporters who are dismayed at the design of the new badge.



📸 | Our new crest #MOT #LUFC



6 months of research

10,000 people consulted

Ready for the next 100 years



Watch video ➡️ https://t.co/rIIdL2Yz9F pic.twitter.com/pMrd3zTjCl — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2018



Kinnear however is happy with what the club have put together and believes that eventually the fans will accept it and learn to love it when it becomes associated with the side winning on the pitch.