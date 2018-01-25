Borussia Dortmund Fuming With Arsenal Over Slow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Negotiations

Follow @insidefutbol





Negotiations between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have stalled after the Bundesliga giants were left fuming by the Premier League club’s transfer tactics.



Dortmund rejected an initial bid worth €50m from Arsenal and also rebuffed their second offer, which was claimed to be only marginally better than the first one.











A high powered Arsenal delegation led by chief executive Ivan Gazidis have been in Germany to conduct talks with Dortmund, but for the moment an agreement seems far-fetched.



And according to German magazine Kicker, the talks between the two clubs have hit a brick wall and Dortmund are feeling infuriated by the tactics applied by Arsenal for Aubameyang.





It has been claimed that Dortmund could call off the talks if Arsenal continue to dither and refuse to get close to their €70m valuation of the Gabon international.

Arsenal’s stalling tactics have frustrated Dortmund and in public the club have made it clear that they are not under any duress to sell the striker this month.



On the other hand, Aubameyang is desperate to get away from Dortmund and could struggle to integrate with the squad again if he is forced to stay beyond next week’s transfer deadline.



He was left out of the team for their last two league games and the Dortmund squad have been left frustrated by the striker’s lack of application and disciplinary indiscretions.

