Celtic Linked Jack Rodwell’s Trial At Dutch Side Called Off

Celtic linked Jack Rodwell will not now have a trial at Vitesse, the Dutch club have confirmed, citing organisational reasons.



Sunderland are keen to offload Rodwell in this month's transfer window as they seek to shed his £70,000 per week salary at the Stadium of Light.











Rodwell has been linked with Scottish champions Celtic, but it was confirmed earlier this week that he was to go on trial with Dutch top flight side Vitesse.



But Vitesse have announced the trial will not now go ahead as had been planned.





"Due to organisational reasons, Jack Rodwell's trial with Vitesse does not take place", the Dutch club announced.