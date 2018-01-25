XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2018 - 12:37 GMT

Claim From Italy: Chelsea Can Reach Contract Agreement With Edin Dzeko By Doing This

 




Edin Dzeko could accept the length of Chelsea’s proposed contract if they are willing to increase the salary on offer, it has been claimed.

Dzeko played and scored in Roma’s 1-1 draw against Sampdoria on Wednesday night amidst speculation over his future at the Stadio Olimpico due to Chelsea’s interest.




The Blues are expected to reach an agreement over a fee with Roma despite sporting director Monchi saying on Wednesday that the Giallorossi are not happy with the offers they have received thus far.

However, agreeing personal terms with the striker has become the bone of contention because of the difference in what Dzeko wants and what Chelsea are prepared to offer.
 


The 31-year-old striker has been demanding a three-and-a-half year contract, which at the moment Chelsea are not prepared to offer because of their policy for players over 30.  

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the issue could be resolved if Chelsea agree to offer the player more in terms of his salary while sticking to their length of the deal.

Dzeko is prepared to accept such an offer or else Chelsea will have to give in to his demands of a three-and-a-half year contract.

His agent is still in London, negotiating the terms of a proposed deal with the Blues, but an agreement still seems to be some distance away.
 