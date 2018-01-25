Dortmund Signal Towards Exit of Arsenal Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang By Identifying La Liga Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have signalled they are preparing for life without Arsenal target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by identifying Sevilla's Wissam Ben Yedder as a potential replacement.



Arsenal are in talks with Dortmund in a bid to reach an agreement to take Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium, but they are yet to present a proposal which pleases the Bundesliga club.











That has not stopped Dortmund planning for Arsenal coming up with an acceptable deal though and they are assessing replacements for Aubameyang.



According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Sevilla's Ben Yedder is on Dortmund's radar.





The 27-year-old has made a total of 26 appearances for Sevilla so far this season, scoring 16 goals in the process and catching Dortmund's eye.