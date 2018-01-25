Focus On Arsenal, Mauricio Pochettino Tells Special Manager Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has asked Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to talk about himself and his team without thinking too much about others.



Ahead of the EFL Cup semi-final victory against Chelsea on Wednesday, the veteran manager said that often plaudits are given to teams that haven't even reached a final in the last 25 years.











While being asked at a press conference about his reaction to the comments, the Tottenham boss said that he has nothing very significant to say because of his respect for Wenger.



Being still relatively new to the Premier League, Pochettino insists that it would be improper for him to talk about other clubs and their managers. But the Tottenham manager did observe that Wenger should focus on matters at the Emirates Stadium.





"I respect Wenger and because I respect a lot and because of that I don't want to say nothing", Pochettino said at a press conference, when asked to respond to the Arsenal manager's comments.

"I am so young and I've only been in the Premier League for five years. There's no point in talking about other teams.



"Praise of course we receive because football is not only winning trophies, it's the circumstances of different clubs.



"For me he is and will always be one of the best managers in the world.



"I respect him but I think he needs to talk about himself and Arsenal and I will always give him and them the full credit of what he's achieved over 20 years.



"I praise him a lot. I remember I always say five years in the same club you are a good manager, ten years because you're fantastic, 20 because you're unbelievable and special.



"For me he's a special manager."



The Lilywhites are currently placed fifth in the league table with 45 points from 24 matches, ahead of Wenger's Arsenal by one place and three points.

