Friday Could Be Decisive Day In Chelsea’s Edin Dzeko Talks

Chelsea have still not reached an agreement with Roma and Edin Dzeko to take the striker to Stamford Bridge.



The Blues want to sign the former Manchester City hitman, but have struggled to reach a final agreement with Roma, while Dzeko's representatives have also not been able to agree a contract with the Premier League champions.











According to Sky Italia, talks between the parties continued on Thursday, but the talks were tough and no agreement has been reached.



Discussions will continue on Friday and it has been claimed the day could be decisive in the potential transfer.





It remains to be seen for how much longer Chelsea will continue to try to sign Dzeko, with time running out in the winter transfer window.