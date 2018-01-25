Greg Docherty Price A Steal For Rangers – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus believes Rangers are getting great player in Greg Docherty at a bargain price.



The 21-year-old midfielder is closing in on a move to Rangers and was left out of Hamilton’s squad for Wednesday night’s clash against Hearts because of an impending transfer.











Docherty has already agreed personal terms on a contract with Rangers and arrived at their training base on Thursday to complete the formalities of the transfer, which includes a medical.



Rangers have agreed a fee of around £600,000 with Hamilton for the midfielder and McManus believes the Gers have done great business in their pursuit of Docherty.





He feels the midfielder is good enough to play in the Premier League and at the quoted fee, Rangers are getting a top player for very little money.

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “Seen Greg Docherty run over the top of a very good John McGinn [not many do that] earlier in season for Hamilton Accies. Was magnificent.



“Thought he looked destined for English Premiership. For Rangers to nick him is unbelievable business for them.



“A steal at the reputed 600k in my opinion.”



Docherty, who made 109 appearances for Hamilton, is also a Scotland youth international and has earned three caps for the Under-21s.

