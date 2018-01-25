XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2018 - 15:08 GMT

Greg Docherty Price A Steal For Rangers – Former Scottish Top Flight Star

 




Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus believes Rangers are getting great player in Greg Docherty at a bargain price.

The 21-year-old midfielder is closing in on a move to Rangers and was left out of Hamilton’s squad for Wednesday night’s clash against Hearts because of an impending transfer.




Docherty has already agreed personal terms on a contract with Rangers and arrived at their training base on Thursday to complete the formalities of the transfer, which includes a medical.

Rangers have agreed a fee of around £600,000 with Hamilton for the midfielder and McManus believes the Gers have done great business in their pursuit of Docherty.
 


He feels the midfielder is good enough to play in the Premier League and at the quoted fee, Rangers are getting a top player for very little money.  

McManus took to Twitter and wrote: “Seen Greg Docherty run over the top of a very good John McGinn [not many do that] earlier in season for Hamilton Accies. Was magnificent.

“Thought he looked destined for English Premiership. For Rangers to nick him is unbelievable business for them.

“A steal at the reputed 600k in my opinion.”

Docherty, who made 109 appearances for Hamilton, is also a Scotland youth international and has earned three caps for the Under-21s.
 