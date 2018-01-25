He Won’t Find A Carpet – Yeovil Boss Predicts Tough Potential Debut For Alexis Sanchez

Follow @insidefutbol





Yeovil Town manager Darren Way has promised a difficult debut for Manchester United new boy Alexis Sanchez on Friday night.



The Chilean completed a move to Manchester United from Arsenal earlier this week and is in line to make his debut in the FA Cup fifth round game tomorrow night.











Sanchez was not part of the Arsenal squad that lost in the fourth round and is available to play in the FA Cup for Manchester United, but Way believes it could be a baptism of fire for the new Red Devil.



A 9,000-plus crowd are expected to witness the game at Huish Park on Friday night and the Yeovil boss stressed Sanchez won’t have it all his way if he plays tomorrow.





He is expecting the home support to make it difficult for Manchester United and believes even the conditions will challenge Sanchez.

"It's going to be a little bit different for him", Way told the BBC.



"The crowd is going to be on top of the players and he won't be playing on a carpet, that's for sure."



Manchester United did beat Yeovil Town 2-0 in the FA Cup under Louis van Gaal in 2015.

