I Feel Trust – Jose Mourinho Delights At Signing New Manchester United Contract

Jose Mourinho has thanked Manchester United for trusting him with a new contract after he penned a fresh deal running until the summer of 2020.



Mourinho's former deal with the Red Devils had been due to expire in 2019, meaning he has extended his contract by a further 12 months, while the new contract also has an option for a further year, meaning it could run until 2021.











The Portuguese became the first manager in Manchester United history to lead the club to a major trophy in his first season charge, as he guided the Red Devils to success in the EFL Cup and the Europa League last term.



It had been claimed Mourinho is unhappy at Old Trafford and could quit this coming summer, but he has banished those suggestions by putting pen to paper on the new deal.





And Mourinho is delighted with the vote of confidence from the club that the new contract represents.