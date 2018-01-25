I Want To Play Football – Talented Dutch Defender Speaks Amid Leeds United Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Giovanni Troupee has admitted he is desperate to play regular football over the second half of the season and is hoping he can do so at current club FC Utrecht.



The highly-rated full-back has managed just 334 minutes of football for Utrecht in the Eredivisie this season and is keen to make sure in the second half of the campaign a similar story does not repeat itself.











Clubs are tracking Troupee's situation with Italian sides Benevento, Hellas Verona and Sampdoria all keen, while Leeds are also interested in the 19-year-old.



Troupee is hoping he can play regularly at Utrecht, but his main focus is simply on playing.





"I cannot answer that question", he told FCUpdate.nl when asked about the clubs interested in him.