I Want To Play Football – Talented Dutch Defender Speaks Amid Leeds United Interest

Leeds United target Giovanni Troupee has admitted he is desperate to play regular football over the second half of the season and is hoping he can do so at current club FC Utrecht.
The highly-rated full-back has managed just 334 minutes of football for Utrecht in the Eredivisie this season and is keen to make sure in the second half of the campaign a similar story does not repeat itself.
Clubs are tracking Troupee's situation with Italian sides Benevento, Hellas Verona and Sampdoria all keen, while Leeds are also interested in the 19-year-old.
Troupee is hoping he can play regularly at Utrecht, but his main focus is simply on playing.
"I cannot answer that question", he told FCUpdate.nl when asked about the clubs interested in him.
"The only thing that I can say is that I want to play football.
"I hope this is possible at Utrecht", Troupee added.
Last season Troupee clocked up a total of 29 appearances in the Eredivisie for Utrecht, scoring three goals and providing his team-mates with three assists, as his performances turned heads.
Leeds have recently done business with Utrecht, loaning Mateusz Klich to the Dutch side.