06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2018 - 22:28 GMT

Inter Doing Groundwork On Summer Move For Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Inter are plotting a move to take Erik Lamela from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Lamela has just returned to action for Spurs after a lengthy injury layoff and Inter will not make their move for the Argentine in this month's transfer window.




According to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri are keen on moving for Lamela when the window swings open in the summer and believe he may be available.

Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini took Lamela to Roma in 2011, during his time at the capital club, and has not lost his admiration for the winger.
 


He is already putting the groundwork in place for a potential deal and has been in touch with Lamela's agent.

It is unclear just how central Lamela will be to Tottenham's plans going forward and the north London side could choose to cash in on the winger.

Still just 25 years old, Lamela has made eleven Premier League appearances for Tottenham in the current campaign, providing two assists.
 