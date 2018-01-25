Inter Doing Groundwork On Summer Move For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are plotting a move to take Erik Lamela from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.



Lamela has just returned to action for Spurs after a lengthy injury layoff and Inter will not make their move for the Argentine in this month's transfer window.











According to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri are keen on moving for Lamela when the window swings open in the summer and believe he may be available.



Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini took Lamela to Roma in 2011, during his time at the capital club, and has not lost his admiration for the winger.





He is already putting the groundwork in place for a potential deal and has been in touch with Lamela's agent.