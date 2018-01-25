Joao Mario Due In London As West Ham Close In On Loan Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario is expected to arrive in London today ahead of his proposed loan move to West Ham, according to the Daily Telegraph.



West Ham have been in talks with Inter for Mario over the last week and an initial a loan deal with an option to buy was mooted, but negotiations evolved on Wednesday.











And the Hammers have now agreed a simple loan deal for €1.1m and they do not have an option to buy him from Inter at the end of the season.



Mario has given his approval to a move to West Ham and he will arrive in London later today to complete his switch to the east London club.





Personal terms between West Ham and the player are believed to be in place and he will undergo a medical before signing a short term contract until the end of the season with the club.

Inter have been willing to offload the player and would have preferred to sell him but they could not agree a fee with West Ham that could have seen Mario move to England on a potential permanent deal.



The Portuguese joined the Nerazzurri from Sporting Lisbon in 2016 and has 31 international caps to his name for Portugal.

