La Liga Club With Work To Do To Convince Chelsea To Sanction Charly Musonda Loan

La Liga side Leganes want to sign Charly Musonda from Chelsea on loan, but face a battle convincing the Blues to do business.



Musonda chose to stay at Chelsea in the summer and fight for game time under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.











The Belgian has found the competition tough though and could now be set for a new loan spell over the second half of the season.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Leganes want to take Musonda to La Liga, where he has previously turned out for Real Betis.





But Chelsea will need convincing to sanction a loan to Spain.