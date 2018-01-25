La Liga Club With Work To Do To Convince Chelsea To Sanction Charly Musonda Loan

La Liga side Leganes want to sign Charly Musonda from Chelsea on loan, but face a battle convincing the Blues to do business.
Musonda chose to stay at Chelsea in the summer and fight for game time under Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.
The Belgian has found the competition tough though and could now be set for a new loan spell over the second half of the season.
According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Leganes want to take Musonda to La Liga, where he has previously turned out for Real Betis.
But Chelsea will need convincing to sanction a loan to Spain.
Leganes are willing to pay Musonda's wages for the duration of his loan spell, but Chelsea would prefer the youngster to move to an English club.
The 21-year-old has managed just 34 minutes of football in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, while he has also turned out for the club in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.