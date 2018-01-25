XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2018 - 21:50 GMT

Late Change In Loan Destination For Leeds United Youngster

 




Leeds United striker Mallik Wilks is set to join Grimsby Town on loan and not Carlisle United.

The young striker had been all set to head to Carlisle after finishing his loan stint with Accrington Stanley earlier this month.




However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the move to Carlisle will now not go ahead and instead Wilks will move to Grimsby.

Wilks is set to head to Grimsby on Friday to put the finishing touches to his move to the club.
 


He clocked up regular game time at Accrington, but mainly from the bench, with his starts coming in the EFL Trophy.

Wilks will now bid to earn regular starts in League Two at Grimsby as he looks to push on with his development ahead of returning to Leeds in the summer.

Grimsby currently sit in 16th spot in the League Two standings and if the deal is done quickly he could play against Luton Town on Saturday.
 