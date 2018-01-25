League Two Club Keen On Loan Deal For Leeds United Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





League Two club Carlisle United are keen on signing Leeds United youngster Mallik Wilks on a loan deal.



Leeds are likely to send Wilks out on loan before the transfer window slams shut in the middle of next week as they bid to hand him regular senior game time to boost his development.











League Two could be Wilks' destination as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Carlisle are keen on landing the striker.



Wilks spent the first half of this season on loan in League Two with Accrington Stanley.





He made 19 appearances in League Two, scoring three goals.