06 October 2016

25/01/2018 - 13:42 GMT

League Two Club Keen On Loan Deal For Leeds United Youngster

 




League Two club Carlisle United are keen on signing Leeds United youngster Mallik Wilks on a loan deal.

Leeds are likely to send Wilks out on loan before the transfer window slams shut in the middle of next week as they bid to hand him regular senior game time to boost his development.




League Two could be Wilks' destination as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Carlisle are keen on landing the striker.

Wilks spent the first half of this season on loan in League Two with Accrington Stanley.
 


He made 19 appearances in League Two, scoring three goals.

However, the majority of Wilks' game time came off the bench for Stanley, though he was handed regular starts in the EFL Trophy.

Wilks returned to Leeds earlier this month at the end of his loan spell with Accrington and now looks set to go out on loan again.

Carlisle currently sit in 13th spot in the League Two standings.
 