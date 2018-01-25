Leeds United Raiding Ajax For Young Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are moving to make another addition to their Under-23 squad, with Dutch defender Pascal Struijk on the way to Elland Road.



The Whites have been adding to the ranks at the level below the senior side with a number of young talents from abroad arriving to learn their trade at Thorp Arch and hope to break through into the first team.











Now they are capturing a player from Ajax's Under-19s squad as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Struijk is poised to sign for the Whites.



The 18-year-old turned out for the Netherlands Under-17 side at the Under-17 European Championship in 2016.





Leeds appear to be convinced of Struijk's potential and have tempted him to continue his career in England.