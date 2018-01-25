XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2018 - 22:10 GMT

Leeds United Raiding Ajax For Young Defender

 




Leeds United are moving to make another addition to their Under-23 squad, with Dutch defender Pascal Struijk on the way to Elland Road.

The Whites have been adding to the ranks at the level below the senior side with a number of young talents from abroad arriving to learn their trade at Thorp Arch and hope to break through into the first team.




Now they are capturing a player from Ajax's Under-19s squad as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Struijk is poised to sign for the Whites.

The 18-year-old turned out for the Netherlands Under-17 side at the Under-17 European Championship in 2016.
 


Leeds appear to be convinced of Struijk's potential and have tempted him to continue his career in England.

The Under-23s are currently managed by 34-year-old Spaniard Carlos Corberan, adding to the foreign flavour.

Leeds Under-23s currently sit in seventh spot in the eleven-team Professional Development League 2 Northern Section.
 