X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2018 - 13:52 GMT

Manchester United Star Emerges As Top Summer Target For Juventus

 




Juventus are eyeing a move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in the summer transfer window.

Darmian has been linked with a move away from the club this month after struggling to feature regularly in Jose Mourinho’s plans at Old Trafford this season.




Manchester United have already rejected a loan offer from Roma for the Italy international and are believed to be only interested in a permanent solution for the player.

Darmian has been on the radar of a number of Serie A clubs including a Napoli, but a January move seems unlikely as the transfer window enters its final week.
 


However, a summer move is expected to go through and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are prepared to lock him down on a transfer before the start of next season.  

The Italian champions have been following the former Torino man for months but are not keen to do a deal with Manchester United in the winter window.

But Darmian is a primary target for them in the summer and they are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line with the Red Devils for the Italy international.

The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Manchester United at the end of the season.
 