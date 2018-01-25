Newcastle United Fail With Second Bid For Nicolai Jorgensen

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have failed with a second offer for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has zeroed in on the Dane to bolster his striking options for the second half of the season, but doing a deal with Feyenoord is proving tough for the Premier League club.











Feyenoord have no need to sell Jorgensen and have already knocked back one proposal from the Magpies, reportedly set at the €15m mark.



Now, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, a second bid has been rejected.





It is unclear by how much Newcastle have improved their offer, but it is not enough to convince Feyenoord to sell.