XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2018 - 23:04 GMT

Newcastle United Fail With Second Bid For Nicolai Jorgensen

 




Newcastle United have failed with a second offer for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has zeroed in on the Dane to bolster his striking options for the second half of the season, but doing a deal with Feyenoord is proving tough for the Premier League club.




Feyenoord have no need to sell Jorgensen and have already knocked back one proposal from the Magpies, reportedly set at the €15m mark.

Now, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, a second bid has been rejected.
 


It is unclear by how much Newcastle have improved their offer, but it is not enough to convince Feyenoord to sell.

Jorgensen joined the Dutch giants from FC Copenhagen in 2016 and cost more than €3m to sign.

It has been claimed Feyenoord will only let the striker leave for a big transfer fee this month.

He has scored seven goals in the Eredivisie for the Rotterdam club this season and is under contract until 2021.
 