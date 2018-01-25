Now Get Fans Involved In Designing New Badge, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has praised the Whites faithful for “standing strong” and not accepting the club’s new badge and hopes now the club will consult fans during the design process.



The Yorkshire giants announced a new badge on Wednesday, with the team set to wear it from the start of next season.











But it has not been well received by fans, despite Leeds claiming that they consulted over 10,000 supporters and spent over six months in researching options for the new badge.



The Leeds United Supporters' Trust revealed that they were not consulted in the design process and were only shown the new badge on Tuesday night.





And Whelan, who feels it is the worst badges ever designed, has asked the club to now keep the supporters in the loop after learning about their displeasure.

“Well that was a close call on the worst badge ever designed”, he tweeted.



“Well done Leeds fans for standing strong, maybe now they will ask the fans to help design such an important part of our club.”



Leeds’ new badge has become fodder for entertainment, with Egyptian giants Zamalek and Russian outfit Zenit mocking it, along with hoards of fans.

