Official: Aston Villa Sign Manchester United Defender On Loan

Aston Villa have confirmed that they have secured the signature of Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe on a loan deal until the end of the season.



Considered one of the hottest defensive prospects to come out of Manchester United’s academy in recent years, the young defender has struggled for minutes this season.











The 20-year-old has made just three senior appearances this season despite being part of Jose Mourinho’s first team squad and the club believe he needs regular football to further progress.



The Premier League giants have decided to loan him out to Championship side Aston Villa after Steve Bruce convinced his former club that he will get regular football in the Midlands.





The defender is delighted to join Villa and is prepared to help them to achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Tuanzebe told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be here.



“It’s an exciting time at this football club and everyone is pushing for promotion – that’s the big aim, you can feel that here.



“I am determined to help this club achieve its goal.”



Tuanzebe will hope to learn from former England and Chelsea captain John Terry during his loan stint at Villa and work under the tutelage of Manchester United legend Bruce, who was a defensive stalwart at Old Trafford.

