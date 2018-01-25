XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/01/2018 - 12:33 GMT

Roma Baulk At Asking Price of Arsenal and Chelsea Target Yannick Carrasco

 




Roma have turned their attention away from Chelsea and Arsenal linked winger Yannick Carrasco, it has been claimed.

The Italian giants, who are close to losing Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea, identified the Atletico Madrid man as a possible January signing to strengthen their squad.




However, according to Italian daily Leggo, Roma have shifted their focus from Carrasco after learning that Los Rojiblancos value him at €40m.

It is believed that the Giallorossi were eyeing an initial loan move for Carrasco and wanted to reserve an option to sign him for a fee of around €25m at a later date.
 


The 24-year-old has lost his place in the Atletico Madrid starting line-up, with the Belgium international having thus far made just seven starts in the present campaign.

Carrasco, who is on the radar of Chelsea and Arsenal, have scored four goals and set up five more in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Roma are now reportedly mulling making a move for Sevilla attacking midfielder Joaquin Correa and Villarreal forward Nicola Sansone.
 