06 October 2016

25/01/2018 - 12:50 GMT

Sunderland Keen On Leeds United Goalkeeper, Whites Could Move For Liverpool Star As Replacement

 




Sunderland could make a move for second choice Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, with the Whites then potentially moving for Liverpool shot-stopper Adam Bogdan as a replacement.

Lonergan re-joined Leeds in the summer and quickly dislodged Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, but he then lost his place and is now firmly back as the club's number 2.




The custodian's second spell at Leeds could end up being a short one as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is attracting interest from Sunderland.

The Championship strugglers could make a bid to take him to the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes in the middle of next week.
 


And if Lonergan does leave, it will start the ball rolling on Leeds needing to bring in a replacement.

It is claimed the Whites could go for Liverpool goalkeeper Bogdan, with the Yorkshire side thinking of a loan deal.

The Hungarian goalkeeper, who Liverpool snapped up from Bolton Wanderers in 2015, is firmly down the pecking order at Anfield.

Bogdan had a spell on loan at Wigan Athletic in 2016.
 