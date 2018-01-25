Sunderland Keen On Leeds United Goalkeeper, Whites Could Move For Liverpool Star As Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland could make a move for second choice Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, with the Whites then potentially moving for Liverpool shot-stopper Adam Bogdan as a replacement.



Lonergan re-joined Leeds in the summer and quickly dislodged Felix Wiedwald between the sticks, but he then lost his place and is now firmly back as the club's number 2.











The custodian's second spell at Leeds could end up being a short one as, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he is attracting interest from Sunderland.



The Championship strugglers could make a bid to take him to the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes in the middle of next week.





And if Lonergan does leave, it will start the ball rolling on Leeds needing to bring in a replacement.