25/01/2018 - 12:25 GMT

Super Agent Offers Manchester City Linked Youngster To Juventus

 




Juventus have been keeping tabs on Netherlands Under-18 international Leandro Fernandes, who has also been a target for Manchester City.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is considered a top talent at PSV Eindhoven despite not making a single appearance for the Dutch club in the senior team.




He has been a regular for PSV’s reserve side and his performances there have been good enough to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Manchester City have been interested in taking him to England, but it has been claimed that for the moment he is inching closer towards a move to Italy in the summer.
 


With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, has got to work and according to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, he has offered the Dutchman to Juventus.  

It has been claimed the Italian super agent has already spoken with the Juventus hierarchy and has received a positive response from the Italian champions.

The Bianconeri have been keeping an eye on the player and are considering signing Fernandes next summer when his contract expires.

The 18-year-old has been a regular for Netherlands in youth football and has seven caps to his names for the Under-18s.
 