Tottenham Boss Mauricio Pochettino Responds To Lucas Moura Speculation

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated towards the difficulties of doing business in this month's transfer window after being questioned on Spurs' interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura.



The north London club have not tried to match the transfer business of other top clubs in England in the winter window and have been relatively quiet despite being linked with players.











PSG winger Lucas is reportedly on Tottenham’s radar and the club are interested in signing him on an initial loan deal, but the Parisians are pushing for a permanent transfer.



Pochettino refused to discuss any specific names and believes there is no point in responding to rumours about Tottenham’s interest in players.





He admits that taking the decision to sign players in January is a tough one as clubs need to analyse whether they can adapt and add value to the squad for the second half of the season.

The Tottenham boss believes it is a gamble to sign players in the winter window as there are no guarantees whether they can suit the league or the team in time to make any meaningful contributions in the current season.



Asked about his interest in Lucas, Pochettino said in a press conference: “A lot of rumours and different names. Last week it was a different name, now it’s another name.



“Always it’s difficult, the transfer window, because it’s only three and a half months of the competition [left] – February, March, April and 15 or 20 days in May.



"It’s so difficult to add players now – quality players that can help us to win games and achieve all that we want.



“If you want players that arrive to the Premier League or to change the team here in the Premier League, you need to know and be sure if you’re going to invest big money”, he added.



“If not, it’s a massive pressure for the player, for the club too because all the players need time to adapt themselves in a new league, or when you change club and play in a different philosophy.



“Sometimes you believe it’s going to help and sometimes it’s going to create a problem. That’s why it’s so difficult, the transfer window now.”



With little less than a week left in the window, Tottenham will have to move fast if they want to add to their squad this month.

