06 October 2016

25/01/2018 - 21:38 GMT

West Ham Prepared To Pay £15m For Fulham Midfielder

 




West Ham United are prepared to pay Fulham £15m for midfielder Tom Cairney this month, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

Hammers boss David Moyes is pressing the accelerator on his recruitment this month and is putting the finishing touches to the capture of Portugal international midfielder Joao Mario.




He is keen to follow it up with the signing of Cairney before the window closes and will send £15m to Craven Cottage to get the deal done.

However, the Championship club have insisted they will not sell key players this month and losing Cairney would be a big blow as they seek promotion to the Premier League.
 


Cairney is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Championship and now Moyes is hoping to add him to the ranks at the London Stadium.

The 27-year-old spent time in the youth ranks at both Leeds United and Hull City, before breaking into the first team with the Tigers.

He joined Blackburn Rovers, initially on loan, in 2013 and switched to Fulham in 2015.

Cairney won his first senior cap for Scotland last year.
 