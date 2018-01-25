West Ham Prepared To Pay £15m For Fulham Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are prepared to pay Fulham £15m for midfielder Tom Cairney this month, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Hammers boss David Moyes is pressing the accelerator on his recruitment this month and is putting the finishing touches to the capture of Portugal international midfielder Joao Mario.











He is keen to follow it up with the signing of Cairney before the window closes and will send £15m to Craven Cottage to get the deal done.



However, the Championship club have insisted they will not sell key players this month and losing Cairney would be a big blow as they seek promotion to the Premier League.





Cairney is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Championship and now Moyes is hoping to add him to the ranks at the London Stadium.