We’ve Got One of World’s Best In Alexis Sanchez – Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has expressed his delight at getting to work with one of the best players in the world in Alexis Sanchez.



Sanchez joined Manchester United earlier this week in a straight swap deal from Arsenal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.











Mourinho has confirmed that the 29-year-old will make his Manchester United debut against Yeovil Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Friday night and he is thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Sanchez.



The Manchester United manager pointed out that he bought proven quality in Sanchez as he has already been one of the best players in England over the last few years during him time at Arsenal.





And he feels the Chilean is one of the best attacking talents currently in football.

Speaking about Sanchez, Mourinho said in a press conference: “You know, because he’s in England for quite a long time, I think everybody knows the player he is.



“I think everybody knows what he did at Arsenal, I try not to speak what he did before in Spain and Italy, but in the Premier League he has shown the quality he has.



“We got one of the best attacking players in the world and he’s very important for us because we want the best possible players.”



Sanchez scored 80 goals in 166 appearances during his three-and-a-half season stay at Arsenal.

