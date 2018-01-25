You Could Miss Out – Ex-Bundesliga Striker Warns Arsenal On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Negotiating Tactics

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has warned Arsenal that they could miss out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their negotiating tactics.



The Gunners have now had two bids for Aubameyang rejected by Borussia Dortmund, who have been angered by the slow pace of talks and also the fact that the Premier League side's second proposal was only marginally better than their first; Dortmund want around the €70m mark for Aubameyang.











Fjortoft says Dortmund think Arsenal are operating under the impression that Aubameyang will leave anyway, due to being unhappy at the Bundesliga club and angling for a move.



And the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt hitman warned the Gunners that they could end up missing out on the Gabon striker.





He took to Twitter to write: " Re Aubameyang.