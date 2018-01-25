XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/01/2018 - 14:04 GMT

You Could Miss Out – Ex-Bundesliga Striker Warns Arsenal On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Negotiating Tactics

 




Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has warned Arsenal that they could miss out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their negotiating tactics.

The Gunners have now had two bids for Aubameyang rejected by Borussia Dortmund, who have been angered by the slow pace of talks and also the fact that the Premier League side's second proposal was only marginally better than their first; Dortmund want around the €70m mark for Aubameyang.




Fjortoft says Dortmund think Arsenal are operating under the impression that Aubameyang will leave anyway, due to being unhappy at the Bundesliga club and angling for a move.

And the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt hitman warned the Gunners that they could end up missing out on the Gabon striker.
 


He took to Twitter to write: "Re Aubameyang.

"Dortmund are frustrated of the way Arsenal negotiate. [sic]

"They suspect Arsenal thinking that the player will “leave anyway”.

"Careful now Arsenal. You could lose the player", Fjortoft added.

Having let Alexis Sanchez leave for Manchester United, Arsenal are under pressure to make a splash in the transfer window by bringing in Aubameyang.

However, they must still agree a deal with Dortmund and appear to be some distance away from doing so.

Aubameyang has angered Dortmund with his off pitch antics this term, but the German side have not ruled out reintegrating him back into the squad.
 