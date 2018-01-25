You Could Miss Out – Ex-Bundesliga Striker Warns Arsenal On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Negotiating Tactics

Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has warned Arsenal that they could miss out on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to their negotiating tactics.
The Gunners have now had two bids for Aubameyang rejected by Borussia Dortmund, who have been angered by the slow pace of talks and also the fact that the Premier League side's second proposal was only marginally better than their first; Dortmund want around the €70m mark for Aubameyang.
Fjortoft says Dortmund think Arsenal are operating under the impression that Aubameyang will leave anyway, due to being unhappy at the Bundesliga club and angling for a move.
And the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt hitman warned the Gunners that they could end up missing out on the Gabon striker.
He took to Twitter to write: "Re Aubameyang.
"Dortmund are frustrated of the way Arsenal negotiate. [sic]
"They suspect Arsenal thinking that the player will “leave anyway”.
"Careful now Arsenal. You could lose the player", Fjortoft added.
Having let Alexis Sanchez leave for Manchester United, Arsenal are under pressure to make a splash in the transfer window by bringing in Aubameyang.
However, they must still agree a deal with Dortmund and appear to be some distance away from doing so.
Aubameyang has angered Dortmund with his off pitch antics this term, but the German side have not ruled out reintegrating him back into the squad.