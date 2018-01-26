Alexis Sanchez Is Fantastic – Man Utd Star Hails Forward’s Debut In FA Cup Win

Ander Herrera has hailed new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez after he made his debut in the Red Devils' 4-0 win away at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup this evening.
Jose Mourinho handed Sanchez his Manchester United bow against the League Two outfit and he completed 72 minutes before being replaced by Jesse Lingard.
Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead four minutes before half time, while Herrera then netted just past the hour mark to celebrate his 150th appearance for the club in style.
The scoreline was given a flattering look when Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku struck at the death to make it 4-0.
The Red Devils had eased through to the next round of the FA Cup and Herrera was delighted with what he saw from the club's new signing.
"We had to work very hard, it's not easy to come here", Herrera told the BBC post match.
"The passion they put in for every ball made it tricky but we took it very seriously.
"Alexis Sanchez can play everywhere, he's fantastic.
"The attitude he shows, he fights for every ball.
"He's a star and it's amazing to have him with us. This is a team and today we did it well", the Spanish midfielder added.
Sanchez provided both Rashford and Herrera with the assists for their respective goals and will no doubt be delighted to the start to his Manchester United career.