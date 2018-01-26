XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/01/2018 - 22:06 GMT

Alexis Sanchez Is Fantastic – Man Utd Star Hails Forward’s Debut In FA Cup Win

 




Ander Herrera has hailed new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez after he made his debut in the Red Devils' 4-0 win away at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup this evening.

Jose Mourinho handed Sanchez his Manchester United bow against the League Two outfit and he completed 72 minutes before being replaced by Jesse Lingard.




Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead four minutes before half time, while Herrera then netted just past the hour mark to celebrate his 150th appearance for the club in style.

The scoreline was given a flattering look when Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku struck at the death to make it 4-0.
 


The Red Devils had eased through to the next round of the FA Cup and Herrera was delighted with what he saw from the club's new signing.

"We had to work very hard, it's not easy to come here", Herrera told the BBC post match.

"The passion they put in for every ball made it tricky but we took it very seriously.

"Alexis Sanchez can play everywhere, he's fantastic.

"The attitude he shows, he fights for every ball.

"He's a star and it's amazing to have him with us. This is a team and today we did it well", the Spanish midfielder added.

Sanchez provided both Rashford and Herrera with the assists for their respective goals and will no doubt be delighted to the start to his Manchester United career.
 

 