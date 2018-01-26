Alexis Sanchez Is Fantastic – Man Utd Star Hails Forward’s Debut In FA Cup Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Ander Herrera has hailed new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez after he made his debut in the Red Devils' 4-0 win away at Yeovil Town in the FA Cup this evening.



Jose Mourinho handed Sanchez his Manchester United bow against the League Two outfit and he completed 72 minutes before being replaced by Jesse Lingard.











Marcus Rashford put Manchester United ahead four minutes before half time, while Herrera then netted just past the hour mark to celebrate his 150th appearance for the club in style.



The scoreline was given a flattering look when Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku struck at the death to make it 4-0.





The Red Devils had eased through to the next round of the FA Cup and Herrera was delighted with what he saw from the club's new signing .