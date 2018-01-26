Alexis Sanchez Starts – Manchester United Team vs Yeovil Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Yeovil Town vs Manchester United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 19:55 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting side and substitutes to lock horns with League Two outfit Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup this evening.



Boss Jose Mourinho instantly hands new signing Alexis Sanchez his debut and the Chilean will want to make an impact following his arrival from Arsenal.











Sergio Romero is named between the sticks by Mourinho, while the back four is Matteo Darmian, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw. Michael Carrick (captain) and Ander Herrera slot into midfield



Juan Mata and Scott McTominay are also handed starts in the cup tie, while Marcus Rashford operates up top.



If Mourinho needs to make any changes then he has a host of options on the bench, including Ashley Yong, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku.



Manchester United Team vs Yeovil Town



Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Rojo, Shaw, Carrick, Herrera, Mata, McTominay, Sanchez, Rashford



Substitutes: Pereira, Smalling, Young, Gomes, Lingard, Matic, Lukaku

