Arsenal Star Appears To Take Dig At Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal winger Mohamed Elneny has appeared to take a dig at Alexis Sanchez for leaving the club to join rivals Manchester United.



The Chilean joined the Red Devils as part of a straight swap that took Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the opposite direction.











Sanchez signed a four-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford worth £14m a year after tax and will now be the highest paid player in the Premier League.



However, the figures do not appear to impress his former team-mate as he insists that in the Arsenal dressing room now there are just players who love the club and are dedicated towards fighting for their logo and for their fans.





"Now there are Arsenal players fighting every minute for the logo and fans", the Egypt international wrote on his official Twitter account.

Sanchez was poised to join Manchester United's city rivals Manchester City in the summer, though his club Arsenal held on to him after failing to find a suitable replacement for him.



The former Barcelona man is in line to make his Manchester United debut against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup fourth round match tonight.

