Arsene Wenger Outlines Position On Chelsea Linked Olivier Giroud

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that Chelsea linked Olivier Giroud will not leave Arsenal if the club cannot sign another attacker before the end of the window next week.



Giroud has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this month, and there is talk that Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing him as part of the deal to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.











There has also been speculation that Chelsea have shifted their focus towards the Frenchman as an alternative to Edin Dzeko, but Wenger stressed that Giroud has not asked to leave Arsenal.



He revealed that he has been speaking with the striker over his future and believes he will get a lot more games in the second half of the season.





Wenger insisted that after allowing Theo Walcott to join Everton, he cannot afford to lose Giroud from his squad without signing a new striker.

Asked if Giroud has asked to leave Arsenal, Wenger said in a press conference: “No.



“I have consistent exchanges with him. We speak about it a lot.



“He has played a lot of games and scored important goals. He is an important player and every player has a lot of respect for him.



“He will get more games and can only leave if someone else comes in.



“To lose Walcott and Olivier, without bringing anyone in, would be too many”, he added.



Giroud has made just one start in the Premier League this season but has four goals to his name.

