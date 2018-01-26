Chelsea To Take Decision On Roma Pair Over Next 48 Hours

Chelsea are to decide over the next 24 to 48 hours whether to meet Roma's demands for Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko.
The Blues want to add the left-back and striker to their squad in this month's transfer window, but have run into choppy waters when it comes to agreeing a deal.
While there has been disagreement on the length of contract offered to Dzeko, who wants a three-and-a-half year deal with Chelsea offering only 18 months, the Blues must still close out a transfer fee with Roma.
According to Sky Italia, Roma want more than the amount Chelsea have so far offered.
The Blues have offered Roma €20m plus €6m in bonus payments for Emerson, while they are prepared to pay €30m for Dzeko.
Roma have let Chelsea know their proposal is not good enough and now the Premier League club will decide over the next 24 to 48 hours whether they are prepared to meet the Giallorossi's request for more cash.
It has been claimed in England that Chelsea are now unlikely to sign Dzeko this month, but it appears the Premier League champions have still not taken a final call.