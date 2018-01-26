Chelsea To Take Decision On Roma Pair Over Next 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are to decide over the next 24 to 48 hours whether to meet Roma's demands for Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko.



The Blues want to add the left-back and striker to their squad in this month's transfer window, but have run into choppy waters when it comes to agreeing a deal.











While there has been disagreement on the length of contract offered to Dzeko, who wants a three-and-a-half year deal with Chelsea offering only 18 months, the Blues must still close out a transfer fee with Roma.



According to Sky Italia, Roma want more than the amount Chelsea have so far offered.





The Blues have offered Roma €20m plus €6m in bonus payments for Emerson, while they are prepared to pay €30m for Dzeko .