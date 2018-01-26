Chelsea’s Edin Dzeko Swoop Now Unlikely To Happen

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea's capture of Roma striker Edin Dzeko is unlikely to happen, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Blues have been working hard to take the 31-year-old to Stamford Bridge, but getting a deal over the line has proven difficult and despite several days of talks there are still issues.











Roma need to fully sign off on the transfer, while Dzeko has been unhappy with Chelsea only being willing to offer an 18 month deal when he wants a three-and-a-half year contract.



As such, it is claimed the deal is now likely to be off and Dzeko will not be moving to England.





Blues boss Antonio Conte has been becoming increasingly frustrated with Chelsea's inability to land his transfer targets.