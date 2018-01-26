Claim From Germany: Arsenal Using Olivier Giroud In Dortmund Poker Game, Striker Open To Move

Arsenal could be using Olivier Giroud as a poker chip in their bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund as the Frenchman is not opposed to moving to the Bundesliga.
It had been suggested that Giroud could go to Dortmund on a loan deal if Aubameyang was sold to Arsenal, with the Bundesliga giants not willing to let the Gabon striker leave without a replacement having been brought in.
But it is reported that Arsenal have ruled out letting Giroud leave.
The Gunners have also yet to get close to Dortmund's €70m valuation of Aubameyang and have now had two offers for the striker rejected by the Ruhr club.
According to Sky Deutschland, there is a sense that Arsenal may be playing poker with Giroud.
By taking Giroud off the table, Arsenal are assessing how much Dortmund want the French striker, learning in the process how much they can use him in the negotiations with Dortmund to lower the price for Aubameyang.
It is also claimed that thoughts Giroud does not want to move to Dortmund do not tally with sounds coming from his entourage.
Those around Giroud have been clear that the striker can imagine himself playing in the Bundesliga.