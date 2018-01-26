Claim From Germany: Arsenal Using Olivier Giroud In Dortmund Poker Game, Striker Open To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal could be using Olivier Giroud as a poker chip in their bid to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund as the Frenchman is not opposed to moving to the Bundesliga.



It had been suggested that Giroud could go to Dortmund on a loan deal if Aubameyang was sold to Arsenal, with the Bundesliga giants not willing to let the Gabon striker leave without a replacement having been brought in.











But it is reported that Arsenal have ruled out letting Giroud leave.



The Gunners have also yet to get close to Dortmund's €70m valuation of Aubameyang and have now had two offers for the striker rejected by the Ruhr club.





According to Sky Deutschland, there is a sense that Arsenal may be playing poker with Giroud.