Claim From Italy: Daniel Sturridge Puts Inter Move Ahead of West Ham

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge prefers a move to Inter over West Ham United, it has been claimed.



The England international, who has been a peripheral figure under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this month.











Sturridge is desperate to get regular game time under his belt to boost his chances of being in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup in Russia.



Inter have already made a loan bid to sign Sturridge and have been in talks with Liverpool, while West Ham have also been linked with the striker.





And according to Turin-based Tuttosport, Sturridge prefers a move to Serie A giants Inter rather than staying in the Premier League with West Ham.

The Nerazzurri have had recent contact to put a deal in place for Sturridge, but want to offload Crystal Palace target Eder first.



On the other hand, the Hammers are reportedly preparing a bid to lure the former Chelsea man to the London Stadium.



With Sturridge keen to join Inter, West Ham's hopes may depend on the Italians not being able to close out the deal.

