06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2018 - 20:48 GMT

Everton Want Hoffenheim Defender Kevin Vogt As Ashley Williams Successor

 




Everton have identified Hoffenheim defender Kevin Vogt as their preferred successor to Ashley Williams in the Toffees defence.

Centre-back Williams, who joined Everton from Swansea City in 2016, is due to turn 34 years old in August this year and the Merseyside giants have been thinking of his successor.




According to German daily Bild, Everton are big fans of Vogt and feel he can fill the Welshman's boots at Goodison Park.

Everton were impressed with how Vogt performed against Liverpool in the Champions League playoff round earlier this season, although they were aware of the 26-year-old before the tie.
 


Hoffenheim are not keen to lose Vogt and his departure would represent another blow to a team that are seeing their stars attract plenty of attention.

Vogt is under contract with Hoffenheim until the summer of 2020, but may be tempted by the prospect of moving to the Premier League with Everton.

The defender has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Hoffenheim in the current campaign, picking up eight yellow cards along the way, but he has avoided a sending off.
 