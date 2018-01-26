Everton Want Hoffenheim Defender Kevin Vogt As Ashley Williams Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have identified Hoffenheim defender Kevin Vogt as their preferred successor to Ashley Williams in the Toffees defence.



Centre-back Williams, who joined Everton from Swansea City in 2016, is due to turn 34 years old in August this year and the Merseyside giants have been thinking of his successor.











According to German daily Bild, Everton are big fans of Vogt and feel he can fill the Welshman's boots at Goodison Park.



Everton were impressed with how Vogt performed against Liverpool in the Champions League playoff round earlier this season, although they were aware of the 26-year-old before the tie.





Hoffenheim are not keen to lose Vogt and his departure would represent another blow to a team that are seeing their stars attract plenty of attention.