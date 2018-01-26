XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/01/2018 - 16:53 GMT

Give Ross Barkley Time, Chelsea Star Says

 




Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta believes that patience is going to be a key for new signing Ross Barkley as gradually makes his way back towards action after a seven-month injury layoff.

The England international secured a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this month for a fee of £15m, joining from fellow Premier League club Everton.




The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, coming on as a first half substitute for Willian and playing 60 minutes.

Though Barkley could not prevent his team from losing the match, his vice captain insists that the Everton academy recruit showed a great attitude heading into the game and adapted well to the team.
 


Azpilicueta though feels that patience is going to be key for Barkley, as he is coming back from a lengthy spell out and playing at a club which is completely new for him.  

"Ross came with a great attitude, really working hard to adapt to the team. We know he is coming back from a long injury", Azpilicueta told his club's official website. 

"He played with the Under-23s last week and then he came on straight away without even warming up, so he is on the right path and I am sure he will be very important for the team.

"Patience is important with him.

"He is coming back from a seven-month injury and he is in a new club, but from what I have seen in training he is working very hard and trying to get into the team.

"We have to give him time because I am sure he will be very important.

"We know how he is as a player and a person, and in the next few weeks we have really important games and we need everyone at 120 per cent."
 