Give Ross Barkley Time, Chelsea Star Says

Chelsea full-back Cesar Azpilicueta believes that patience is going to be a key for new signing Ross Barkley as gradually makes his way back towards action after a seven-month injury layoff.



The England international secured a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this month for a fee of £15m, joining from fellow Premier League club Everton.











The 24-year-old made his Chelsea debut in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, coming on as a first half substitute for Willian and playing 60 minutes.



Though Barkley could not prevent his team from losing the match, his vice captain insists that the Everton academy recruit showed a great attitude heading into the game and adapted well to the team.





Azpilicueta though feels that patience is going to be key for Barkley, as he is coming back from a lengthy spell out and playing at a club which is completely new for him.

"Ross came with a great attitude, really working hard to adapt to the team. We know he is coming back from a long injury", Azpilicueta told his club's official website.



"He played with the Under-23s last week and then he came on straight away without even warming up, so he is on the right path and I am sure he will be very important for the team.



"Patience is important with him.



"He is coming back from a seven-month injury and he is in a new club, but from what I have seen in training he is working very hard and trying to get into the team.



"We have to give him time because I am sure he will be very important.



"We know how he is as a player and a person, and in the next few weeks we have really important games and we need everyone at 120 per cent."

