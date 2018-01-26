Great Move – Former Scottish MLS Star Advises Danny Wilson To Leave Rangers For Colorado

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian and MLS attacker Tam McManus has backed Danny Wilson to complete a switch from Rangers to Colorado Rapids.



The centre-back has had a medical with the MLS side and is now weighing up whether to bring his time at Ibrox to an end by moving to the United States.











McManus, who himself played for Colorado Rapids from 2008 until 2009, thinks the opportunity is an exciting one for Wilson and has backed it as a good move for the centre-back, both professionally and personally.



"Great move", McManus wrote on Twitter.





"MLS is a rapidly growing league", he continued.