X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/01/2018 - 15:47 GMT

Great Move – Former Scottish MLS Star Advises Danny Wilson To Leave Rangers For Colorado

 




Former Hibernian and MLS attacker Tam McManus has backed Danny Wilson to complete a switch from Rangers to Colorado Rapids.

The centre-back has had a medical with the MLS side and is now weighing up whether to bring his time at Ibrox to an end by moving to the United States.




McManus, who himself played for Colorado Rapids from 2008 until 2009, thinks the opportunity is an exciting one for Wilson and has backed it as a good move for the centre-back, both professionally and personally.

"Great move", McManus wrote on Twitter.
 


"MLS is a rapidly growing league", he continued.

"Plus what a place to live and play 'soccer'.

"Loved it in Denver."

Wilson, who started his career at Rangers and then rejoined the club in 2015, has now entered the final months of his contract at Ibrox.

The centre-back's prospective new employers start their MLS campaign in March, but are in action in February in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Rangers recently added to their central defensive resources by signing Russell Martin on loan from Norwich City.
 