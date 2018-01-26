XRegister
26/01/2018 - 14:38 GMT

He Will Get Games – Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Loaning Leeds United Linked Star

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is not planning to loan out Danny Ings, who is believed to be on Leeds United’s radar, but does admit a run of games could be good for the striker.

Ings joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 from Burnley, but has made just 15 senior appearances for the club over the last three-and-a-half seasons because of bad injury luck.




He suffered anterior cruciate ligament injury in October of 2015, which forced him to miss close to a year of football and again had knee surgery in 2016, leading to very limited appearances over the last two years.

Ings has been playing Under-23 football this season and has made four senior appearances, but he is still a long way away from playing regular football for the Reds.
 


Klopp is happy with the commitment the forward has shown in training and believes he is still young enough to make it Liverpool.  

Despite his limited opportunities, the Liverpool manager ruled out loaning out the player and is certain Ings will get his chances in the second half of the season.

Klopp said in a press conference: “He’s in really good shape but nothing to say about the line-up [against West Brom in the FA Cup].

“I don’t know but he is doing really well. The fact that we are not giving him away on loan or something shows our plans for him.

“When I came in on the first day, he got the injury and since then it has been ups and downs. He’s physically completely there, I can’t remember the last session he wasn’t properly involved.

“He’s still young and lot of good years to come so it’s a good situation for us at the moment.”

Asked if it would be wise enough to loan out the striker for more minutes, the German said: “Maybe if Danny could go somewhere where he could start the next 20 games, would it be perfect for him? I am not so sure, but it wouldn’t be too bad.

“But I cannot forget our need as we have a lot of games to come.

“A thing I don’t like about the January window is very often it feels like the season is over and if we didn’t use some players in the first part of the season, why you need them in the second part.

“We have to plan a full year and that’s what we did.”
 